Financial Counselors Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VB. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,309.1% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 1,522,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,157 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,954,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,834,000 after buying an additional 1,345,357 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 165,430.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 680,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,863,000 after buying an additional 679,918 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,672,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,928,000 after buying an additional 542,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,928,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $240.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $190.27 and a twelve month high of $263.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $230.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.57.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.