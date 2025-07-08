Financial Counselors Inc. Has $3.62 Million Stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,296 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $3,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CWI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,506,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,922,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,707,000 after purchasing an additional 302,339 shares during the period.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Trading Down 1.2%

NYSEARCA CWI opened at $32.43 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.97. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $26.07 and a 12-month high of $32.85. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.82.

About SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

