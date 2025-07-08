Financial Counselors Inc. Buys 8,579 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 41.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,467 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 8,579 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $6,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 44.6% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 10.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $233,784,000 after buying an additional 93,926 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 394.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Hendley & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of BDX opened at $172.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.25. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $163.33 and a 52 week high of $251.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.29 and a 200-day moving average of $207.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 7.28%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 79.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP David Shan sold 1,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $199,607.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,575 shares in the company, valued at $783,194.25. This represents a 20.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.28, for a total value of $94,497.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,107.36. The trade was a 8.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on BDX shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.22.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

