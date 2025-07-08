Financial Counselors Inc. Boosts Stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 37.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 212,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,673 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $5,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFEM. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 843,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,080,000 after purchasing an additional 135,562 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $855,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 89,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 1.7%

DFEM opened at $29.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.06. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.87. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $23.08 and a 52 week high of $30.07.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

