Financial Counselors Inc. Boosts Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,473 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $9,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. YANKCOM Partnership lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 8.8% in the first quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 11.4% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 28.5% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,849 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 5.1% in the first quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argentarii LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 150.8% in the first quarter. Argentarii LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $346.21 on Tuesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $296.40 and a 52 week high of $400.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $351.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.18.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 71.86%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SHW. Barclays decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $391.31.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

