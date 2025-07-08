Financial Counselors Inc. Acquires 776 Shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $10,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,394,657 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,246,236,000 after acquiring an additional 392,183 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,528,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,750,021,000 after purchasing an additional 136,665 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Accenture by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,295,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,325,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,024 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Accenture by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,175,518 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,283,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,740 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Accenture by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,513,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,994,922,000 after purchasing an additional 181,449 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Accenture news, COO John F. Walsh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $812,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 15,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,161,650. The trade was a 13.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.78, for a total value of $1,003,982.14. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 17,237 shares in the company, valued at $4,857,041.86. This trade represents a 17.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,516 shares of company stock worth $2,507,366. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of ACN stock opened at $300.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.29. Accenture PLC has a twelve month low of $273.19 and a twelve month high of $398.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $309.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $328.80.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 11.61%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Accenture from $349.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Accenture from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Accenture from $390.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Baird R W raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on Accenture

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.