Financial Contrast: O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) vs. Asahi Glass (OTCMKTS:ASGLY)

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) and Asahi Glass (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

O-I Glass has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Asahi Glass has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares O-I Glass and Asahi Glass”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio O-I Glass $6.53 billion 0.37 -$106.00 million ($1.26) -12.48 Asahi Glass $13.68 billion 0.46 -$620.68 million ($0.40) -14.43

O-I Glass has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Asahi Glass. Asahi Glass is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than O-I Glass, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares O-I Glass and Asahi Glass’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets O-I Glass -2.98% 8.48% 1.31% Asahi Glass -3.10% -3.91% -2.24%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for O-I Glass and Asahi Glass, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score O-I Glass 0 2 7 1 2.90 Asahi Glass 0 0 0 0 0.00

O-I Glass currently has a consensus target price of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 4.96%. Given O-I Glass’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe O-I Glass is more favorable than Asahi Glass.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.2% of O-I Glass shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of O-I Glass shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

O-I Glass beats Asahi Glass on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About O-I Glass

(Get Free Report)

O-I Glass, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals. In addition, the company offers glass containers in a range of sizes, shapes, and colors. It sells its products directly to customers under annual or multi-year supply agreements, as well as through distributors. O-I Glass, Inc. was founded in 1903 and is based in Perrysburg, Ohio.

About Asahi Glass

(Get Free Report)

AGC Inc. manufactures and sells glass, automotive, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas and module assembly windows. It also provides glass substrates for thin-film-transistor liquid crystal displays and OLEDs; synthetic fused silica glass, synthetic quartz crystals, silicon carbides, CMP slurry, through glass Vias, high refractive index glass, diffusers, glass ceramics substrates, optical planar devices, IR cut filters, aspherical glass and molded lens, and micro lens array products; polycarbonate and optical sheets, thin sheets, and films; and glass frits and pastes, as well as glass substrates for semiconductor packaging and other electronic materials. In addition, the company offers cover glass for smartphones and tablet devices; glass substrates for photovoltaic devices and touch panels; specialty glass; extra clear float glass; transparent conductive oxide glass for a-Si type solar module; and ultra-thin glass for electronics devices. Further, it provides chlor-alkali, polyurethanes, fluoro, and specialty chemical products; high thermal insulation ceramics wall for furnaces; and ceramic beads, sputtering targets, abrasion resistant ceramics, alumina cement, engineering fine ceramics, and ceramics molding agents for 3D printers. Additionally, the company engages in the digital signage on glass, copper clad laminate, and plastic optical fiber businesses; and gas and solvents, and life Science businesses. The company was formerly known as Asahi Glass Co., Ltd. and changed its name to AGC Inc. in July 2018. AGC Inc. was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.