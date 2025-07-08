Financial Comparison: UTime (NASDAQ:WTO) and Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD)

UTime (NASDAQ:WTO – Get Free Report) and Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

UTime has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clearfield has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares UTime and Clearfield’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UTime N/A N/A N/A Clearfield -1.04% -0.68% -0.59%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UTime N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Clearfield $166.71 million 3.62 -$12.45 million ($0.14) -311.71

This table compares UTime and Clearfield”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

UTime has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Clearfield.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for UTime and Clearfield, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UTime 0 0 0 0 0.00 Clearfield 0 0 4 0 3.00

Clearfield has a consensus target price of $46.75, indicating a potential upside of 7.13%. Given Clearfield’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Clearfield is more favorable than UTime.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.1% of UTime shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.7% of Clearfield shares are held by institutional investors. 54.6% of UTime shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of Clearfield shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Clearfield beats UTime on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UTime

UTime Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates mobile phones, accessories, and related consumer electronics. The company offers consumer electronics, such as power banks, bluetooth speakers, batteries, chargers, cell phone parts, molds, and shells. It provides electronics manufacturing services, including original equipment manufacturer and original design manufacturer services. It sells its products under the UTime and Do brand names in South America, South Asia, Southeast Asia, and Africa. UTime Limited was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc. manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products. It also provides CraftSmart FiberFirst pedestals, an access terminal that offers a cable management and mounting bracket kit to support the deployment of access terminals; YOURx, an access terminal that provides flexibility with cable mid-span and internal splicing options; and FieldShield, a fiber pathway and protection method for reducing the cost of broadband deployment. In addition, the company offers fiber assemblies; fiber optic and copper cables, microducts, microduct accessories, and tools; and installation and connection accessories for fiber optic networks. It serves community broadband customers, multiple system operators, large regional service providers, and wireline/wireless national telco carriers. The company was formerly known as APA Enterprises, Inc. and changed its name to Clearfield, Inc. in January 2008. Clearfield, Inc. was incorpoarted in 1979 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

