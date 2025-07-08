Financial Comparison: Coffee (JVA) vs. The Competition

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.6% of shares of all “BEVERAGES – SOFT” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.6% of Coffee shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.8% of shares of all “BEVERAGES – SOFT” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Coffee has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coffee’s peers have a beta of 0.82, indicating that their average stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Coffee and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coffee 4.35% 13.87% 10.11% Coffee Competitors 1.97% -4.92% -0.88%

Dividends

Valuation and Earnings

Coffee pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Coffee pays out 37.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “BEVERAGES – SOFT” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.1% and pay out 43.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Coffee is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Coffee and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Coffee $84.65 million $2.22 million 6.56 Coffee Competitors $56.97 billion $1.30 billion -4.84

Coffee’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Coffee. Coffee is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Coffee beats its peers on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

About Coffee

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. engages in manufacturing, roasting, packaging, marketing, and distributing roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. It offers wholesale green coffee products, including unroasted raw beans that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators; and roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes. The company also roasts and blends company label branded coffee to supermarkets, wholesalers, and individually owned stores; and sells tabletop coffee roasting equipment, instant coffees, and tea products for its customers. Its coffee brands include Cafe Caribe, Don Manuel, S&W, Cafe Supremo, Via Roma, Premier Roasters, and Harmony Bay. The company was formerly known as Transpacific International Group Corp and changed its name to Coffee Holding Co., Inc. in April 1998. Coffee Holding Co., Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Staten Island, New York.

