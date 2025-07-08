F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised F.N.B. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Truist Financial initiated coverage on F.N.B. in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on F.N.B. from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.57.

F.N.B. Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE:FNB opened at $15.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. F.N.B. has a 52-week low of $10.88 and a 52-week high of $17.70.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $411.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.52 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 17.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that F.N.B. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in F.N.B. during the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in F.N.B. by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in F.N.B. by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,940,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,239,000 after purchasing an additional 51,862 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in F.N.B. by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in F.N.B. by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 35,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 11,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Featured Stories

