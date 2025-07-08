Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) Raised to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Eyenovia in a report on Friday, March 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eyenovia has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.00.

Eyenovia Stock Performance

EYEN stock opened at $15.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.59. Eyenovia has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $124.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.47.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.20) by $5.61. The company had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eyenovia will post -41.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Eyenovia

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eyenovia stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 577,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,399 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 41.54% of Eyenovia worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.84% of the company’s stock.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc, an ophthalmic technology company, engages in the development of therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. The company's product candidates include MicroPine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pediatric myopia progression (near-sightedness); MicroLine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for the improvement in near vision in people with presbyopia; and Mydcombi, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pharmaceutical mydriasis.

