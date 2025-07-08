Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the first quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 201,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,966,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,156,000 after buying an additional 33,170 shares in the last quarter. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 17.8% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 432,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,386,000 after buying an additional 65,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.40.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE XOM opened at $111.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.37 and its 200-day moving average is $108.58. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $126.34. The firm has a market cap of $478.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.52%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.