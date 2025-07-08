Exane Asset Management Grows Stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Exane Asset Management boosted its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,290,435 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,407 shares during the quarter. UBS Group comprises approximately 21.4% of Exane Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Exane Asset Management’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $37,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of UBS Group during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in UBS Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter.

UBS Group Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of UBS Group stock opened at $34.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.15. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $35.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.19 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 5.82%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UBS shares. DZ Bank raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

