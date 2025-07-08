Exane Asset Management Acquires 660 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Exane Asset Management increased its holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 162.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,066 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Logitech International makes up 0.0% of Exane Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Exane Asset Management’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Logitech International by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Logitech International by 87.3% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Logitech International by 8,341.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 12,011 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Logitech International by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Logitech International during the fourth quarter worth $4,162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Logitech International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $108.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

Logitech International Price Performance

Logitech International stock opened at $92.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.18 and a 200-day moving average of $87.13. The company has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.96. Logitech International S.A. has a 1 year low of $64.73 and a 1 year high of $105.65.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Logitech International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be issued a $1.543 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $1.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 23rd.

Logitech International Profile

(Free Report)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

Further Reading

