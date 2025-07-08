Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) and DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Financial Analysis

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) and DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Eos Energy Enterprises and DMC Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eos Energy Enterprises 0 4 2 0 2.33 DMC Global 0 1 1 0 2.50

Eos Energy Enterprises presently has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 26.21%. DMC Global has a consensus target price of $16.25, suggesting a potential upside of 93.91%. Given DMC Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DMC Global is more favorable than Eos Energy Enterprises.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eos Energy Enterprises -4,292.47% N/A -225.98% DMC Global -15.73% -0.01% N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Eos Energy Enterprises and DMC Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

54.9% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.6% of DMC Global shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of DMC Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Eos Energy Enterprises has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DMC Global has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eos Energy Enterprises and DMC Global”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eos Energy Enterprises $15.61 million 75.09 -$685.87 million ($4.42) -1.17 DMC Global $642.85 million 0.27 -$94.45 million ($8.16) -1.03

DMC Global has higher revenue and earnings than Eos Energy Enterprises. Eos Energy Enterprises is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DMC Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

DMC Global beats Eos Energy Enterprises on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility. Its flagship product is Gen 2.3 battery module. In addition, the company offers Z3 battery module that provides utilities, independent power producers, renewables developers, and C&I customers with an alternative to lithium-ion and lead-acid monopolar batteries for critical 3- to 12-hour discharge duration applications; battery management system, which provides a remote asset monitoring capability and service to track the performance and health of BESS and identify future system performance issues through predictive analytics; and project management and commissioning services, as well as long-term maintenance plans. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

About DMC Global

(Get Free Report)

DMC Global Inc. provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, entrance systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows. It sells its products through a national in-house sales force for buildings, such as office towers, airports, hotels, education and athletic facilities, health care locations, government buildings, retail centers, mixed use, and multi-family residential buildings. The DynaEnergetics segment designs, manufactures, markets, and sells perforating systems, including initiation systems, shaped charges, detonating cords, gun hardware, and control panels; and perforating systems and associated hardware for the oil and gas industry. It sells its products through direct selling, distributors, and independent sales representatives. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, rail car manufacturing, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries. It sells its products through direct sales personnel, program managers, and independent sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Dynamic Materials Corporation and changed its name to DMC Global Inc. in November 2016. DMC Global Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.