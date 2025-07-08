Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,863,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,594 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF worth $294,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 907,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,099,000 after acquiring an additional 394,792 shares during the period. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,002,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 647,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,442,000 after acquiring an additional 43,768 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 218.1% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 52,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 36,285 shares during the period. Finally, Sofi Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 655.6% during the 1st quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 33,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 29,104 shares during the period.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Stock Performance

LCTU stock opened at $67.60 on Tuesday. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.48 and a fifty-two week high of $68.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 1.02.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

