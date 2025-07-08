Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,089,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,254,091 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 6.04% of Capital Group Core Equity ETF worth $303,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 514.1% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CGUS stock opened at $37.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.69. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $28.95 and a 12-month high of $37.48.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

