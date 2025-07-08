Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,735,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 84,224 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.44% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $305,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $37,587,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $627,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.50 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.35.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC stock opened at $196.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.07. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 52-week low of $145.12 and a 52-week high of $216.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 45.20%.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, Director Martin Pfinsgraff purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $158.22 per share, with a total value of $158,220.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 2,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,863.98. The trade was a 99.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 1,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.56, for a total value of $260,443.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,490 shares in the company, valued at $3,576,734.40. This trade represents a 6.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,787 shares of company stock valued at $1,782,794 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

