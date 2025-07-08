Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $285.41 Million Holdings in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,828 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of ASML worth $285,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in ASML by 70,115.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,400,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,282,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,805 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in ASML by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,186,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,208,615,000 after acquiring an additional 959,696 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in ASML by 4,880.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 335,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,019,000 after acquiring an additional 328,552 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in ASML by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 807,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $559,494,000 after acquiring an additional 281,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its position in ASML by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 439,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $307,374,000 after acquiring an additional 163,945 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML stock opened at $785.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $751.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $723.39. ASML Holding N.V. has a 52 week low of $578.51 and a 52 week high of $1,110.09. The company has a market capitalization of $308.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.73.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $0.19. ASML had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 51.82%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of ASML from $860.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $913.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

