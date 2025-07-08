Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,008,462 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,669,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,008,462 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $279,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5,459.1% in the 1st quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDW opened at $40.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.14. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $32.30 and a 52-week high of $40.80. The company has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.89.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Stories

