Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 659,199 Shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,673,208 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 659,199 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Amphenol worth $372,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APH. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth $1,378,794,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 294.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,953,591 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,733,027,000 after purchasing an additional 18,619,417 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,911,813 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,091,426,000 after purchasing an additional 15,837,407 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Amphenol by 619.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,014,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $487,130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,039,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 118.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,256,290 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $503,975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933,269 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE APH opened at $98.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Amphenol Corporation has a twelve month low of $54.77 and a twelve month high of $99.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.15 billion, a PE ratio of 47.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.61 and its 200 day moving average is $75.54.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on APH. KGI Securities began coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Amphenol from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. US Capital Advisors set a $85.00 price target on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total value of $151,460,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,002,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,649,855.11. This represents a 49.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total value of $13,349,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 51,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,920,792. This represents a 77.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,764,500 shares of company stock valued at $294,839,785. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

