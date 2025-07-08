Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 651,813 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,998,517 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 651,813 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $367,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 125.4% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.05.

AT&T Stock Performance

T opened at $28.39 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.21. The company has a market capitalization of $204.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.42. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.14 and a 1 year high of $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $30.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 68.10%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

