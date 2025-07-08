Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 351,198 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,781,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 351,198 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.32% of Charles Schwab worth $452,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 380.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 19,195 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $441,000. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 16,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 5,413 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 11,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $1,979,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, April 21st. TD Securities upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $96.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.55.

SCHW stock opened at $92.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.01. The stock has a market cap of $168.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 1 year low of $61.01 and a 1 year high of $92.66.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 31.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 10,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $889,280.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 20,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $1,878,688.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 58,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,310,499.99. The trade was a 26.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,905 shares of company stock worth $10,530,833 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

