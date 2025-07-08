Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 222,338 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,377,316 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 222,338 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Arista Networks worth $261,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 23.3% during the first quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.9% during the first quarter. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC now owns 61,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 8.9% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Finally, Seascape Capital Management increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.7% during the first quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 25,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $7,205,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,748.32. This represents a 86.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 748,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.43, for a total value of $76,663,118.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,072,900. This trade represents a 96.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,123,370 shares of company stock valued at $113,157,408 over the last 90 days. 3.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks stock opened at $101.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $127.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.06. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $133.58.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 40.72%. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Arista Networks from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane cut Arista Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. KGI Securities cut Arista Networks to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.33.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

