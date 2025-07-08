EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) versus Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Head-To-Head Contrast

EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF – Get Free Report) and Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares EnQuest and Vermilion Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EnQuest N/A N/A N/A Vermilion Energy -1.71% -1.22% -0.54%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EnQuest and Vermilion Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EnQuest $1.18 billion 0.27 $93.77 million N/A N/A Vermilion Energy $1.45 billion 0.79 -$34.11 million ($0.16) -46.25

EnQuest has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vermilion Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for EnQuest and Vermilion Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EnQuest 0 0 0 0 0.00 Vermilion Energy 0 2 2 0 2.50

Risk and Volatility

EnQuest has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vermilion Energy has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.9% of Vermilion Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Vermilion Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vermilion Energy beats EnQuest on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EnQuest

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company, explores, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Golden Eagle, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, and Alba; and PM8/Seligi projects. In addition, the company is involved in the construction, ownership, and operation of an oil pipeline; and marketing and trading of crude oil, as well as in leasing activities. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

