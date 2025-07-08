Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Separately, CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on EPAC

Enerpac Tool Group Stock Performance

NYSE:EPAC opened at $37.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Enerpac Tool Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.78 and a fifty-two week high of $51.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.88.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 24.04%. The business had revenue of $158.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enerpac Tool Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $991,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 9,311 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 655.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 626,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.