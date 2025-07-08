Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDVD) and Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Head-To-Head Analysis

Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDVD – Get Free Report) and Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Endonovo Therapeutics and Revance Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endonovo Therapeutics -6,075.54% N/A -279.35% Revance Therapeutics -74.67% N/A -37.22%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Endonovo Therapeutics and Revance Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Endonovo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 0.00 Revance Therapeutics 0 7 1 0 2.13

Earnings and Valuation

Revance Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $8.45, suggesting a potential upside of 131.51%. Given Revance Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Revance Therapeutics is more favorable than Endonovo Therapeutics.

This table compares Endonovo Therapeutics and Revance Therapeutics”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endonovo Therapeutics $170,000.00 0.00 -$400,000.00 N/A N/A Revance Therapeutics $234.04 million 1.63 -$323.99 million ($1.93) -1.89

Endonovo Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Revance Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Endonovo Therapeutics has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Revance Therapeutics has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.7% of Revance Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Endonovo Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Revance Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Revance Therapeutics beats Endonovo Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Endonovo Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of bio-electronic approach to regenerative medicine. The firm also develops, manufactures and distributes evolutionary medical devices focused on the healing of wounds and reduction of pain, edema and inflammation on and in the human body. Its technology and products include Electroceuticals, EFECT Trial, SofPulse, Electroceutical Therapy, and Scientific Studies. The company was founded in November 2008 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, CA.

About Revance Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing OnabotulinumtoxinA, a biosimilar to BOTOX that is in preclinical stage. The company also offers Resilient Hyaluronic Acid (RHA) dermal filler for the correction of moderate to severe dynamic facial wrinkles; and RHA Redensity, a dermal filler for the treatment of moderate to severe dynamic perioral rhytids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Viatris Inc. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize onabotulinumtoxinA. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

