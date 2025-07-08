Dynacor Group Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:DNG)

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 10th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0133 per share on Thursday, July 17th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th.

Dynacor Group Stock Down 0.7%

DNG opened at C$4.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.12. Dynacor Group has a twelve month low of C$4.00 and a twelve month high of C$6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.36. The firm has a market cap of C$134.85 million, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Dynacor Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th.

Dynacor Group Company Profile

Dynacor, with 27 years of experience, is a Canadian-based dividend-paying industrial gold ore processor. The corporation is engaged in gold production by processing ore purchased from the ASM (artisanal and small-scale mining) industry. Dynacor operates in Peru, where its management and processing teams have decades of experience working with ASM miners.

