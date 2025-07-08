DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $3,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in DraftKings by 18.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,728,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,558,000 after acquiring an additional 434,525 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the first quarter worth about $1,026,000. Scholtz & Company LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth about $1,806,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DraftKings by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 4,971,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,954,000 after acquiring an additional 416,881 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth about $1,822,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DraftKings

In other DraftKings news, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 3,136 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $110,638.08. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,810.16. The trade was a 34.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 158,331 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $6,174,909.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 504,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,670,859. The trade was a 23.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 536,627 shares of company stock worth $19,748,622. 47.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DraftKings Trading Down 0.5%

Analyst Ratings Changes

DraftKings stock opened at $40.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.69 and a 1 year high of $53.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.48.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DKNG. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.90.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

