Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Dover by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dover by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Dover during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dover by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Dover by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 369,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,941,000 after acquiring an additional 33,966 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dover alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Dover from $244.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.50.

Dover Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $187.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.10. Dover Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $143.04 and a fifty-two week high of $222.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Dover had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 19.54%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.41%.

Dover Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.