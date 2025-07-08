Distil (LON:DIS) Shares Down 15.1% – Here’s Why

Distil Plc (LON:DIS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 15.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.19 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.19 ($0.00). Approximately 1,378,260 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 10,782,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.23 ($0.00).

Distil Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.11.

About Distil

Distil Plc, together its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and sale of spirits. The company offers its products under various brands, including RedLeg Spiced Rum, Blackwoods Vintage Gin, Blackwoods Vodka, Blavod Original Black Vodka, TRØVE Botanical Spirit, and Diva Vodka. It markets and sells its products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Spain, Australia, and Russia.

