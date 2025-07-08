Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.10% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $13,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFUS. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 26,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, BCO Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BCO Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUS opened at $67.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $68.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.08.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

