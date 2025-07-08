Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) Now Covered by Westpark Capital

Equities research analysts at Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $5.22 price target on the electronics maker’s stock. Westpark Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 64.67% from the company’s previous close.
Data I/O Price Performance
Data I/O stock opened at $3.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.72 and its 200-day moving average is $2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.29 million, a PE ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 0.98. Data I/O has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $3.23.
Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 million. Data I/O had a negative net margin of 12.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.56%.
Insider Transactions at Data I/O
Institutional Trading of Data I/O
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Data I/O stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ:DAIO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 503,643 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,654 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.45% of Data I/O worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 36.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Data I/O Company Profile
Data I/O Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data for the ICs.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Data I/O
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- On Holding: The Athleisure Stock Analysts Say Could Jump 40%
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- 1999 Again? The Danger of These 3 Companies Making Bitcoin Bets
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- 3 Tech Stocks Poised for Explosive EPS Growth in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Data I/O Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data I/O and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.