Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) Now Covered by Westpark Capital

Equities research analysts at Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $5.22 price target on the electronics maker’s stock. Westpark Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 64.67% from the company’s previous close.

Data I/O stock opened at $3.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.72 and its 200-day moving average is $2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.29 million, a PE ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 0.98. Data I/O has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $3.23.

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 million. Data I/O had a negative net margin of 12.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.56%.

In other Data I/O news, President William O. Wentworth acquired 10,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.42 per share, for a total transaction of $25,003.44. Following the acquisition, the president directly owned 45,417 shares in the company, valued at $109,909.14. This represents a 29.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Data I/O stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ:DAIO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 503,643 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,654 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.45% of Data I/O worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 36.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Data I/O Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data for the ICs.

