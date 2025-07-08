DA Davidson Has Negative Outlook for Hasbro Q2 Earnings

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Hasbro in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 7th. DA Davidson analyst K. Cox now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.80. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hasbro’s current full-year earnings is $4.33 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hasbro’s FY2025 earnings at $4.17 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.69 EPS.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.37. Hasbro had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $887.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Hasbro to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Hasbro in a report on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hasbro from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $76.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.59. Hasbro has a 1-year low of $49.00 and a 1-year high of $78.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hasbro

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hasbro by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $292,000. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 92.41%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

