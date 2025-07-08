D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stake Trimmed by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,723,161 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 66,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $219,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 333 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

DHI opened at $131.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.44 and a 1 year high of $199.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.26.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The construction company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 16.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 12.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $173.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Bank of America reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Softer demand and elevated incentives impacting outlook through H2 2025 Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.15.

Read Our Latest Report on DHI

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total value of $274,555.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,046.10. The trade was a 49.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.