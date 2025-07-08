Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 144,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Crown Castle by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 204,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,537,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in Crown Castle by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,839,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,671,000 after acquiring an additional 242,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the 1st quarter worth $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Crown Castle from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Crown Castle from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $2,127,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,571 shares in the company, valued at $11,762,542.98. The trade was a 15.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward B. Adams, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total value of $850,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,183,563.36. This represents a 28.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,600 shares of company stock worth $3,362,752. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $101.78 on Tuesday. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.20 and a twelve month high of $120.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.04. The firm has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a PE ratio of -9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.88.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.62). Crown Castle had a negative net margin of 78.12% and a negative return on equity of 164.40%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $1.0625 dividend. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is -39.50%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

