Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 295,397 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 72.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 295,397 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $9,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 63,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,006,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,414,000 after purchasing an additional 105,376 shares during the period. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MET. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MetLife from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on MetLife from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on MetLife from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on MetLife from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on MetLife from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.67.

MetLife Stock Down 1.8%

NYSE MET opened at $79.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.80 and its 200 day moving average is $80.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.21 and a 12 month high of $89.05. The stock has a market cap of $53.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.85.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.04). MetLife had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $18.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 6th were issued a $0.5675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 6th. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 36.91%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

