Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 51,183 Shares of Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Free Report) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 313,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,183 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Gen Digital worth $8,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gen Digital by 117.6% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gen Digital in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Gen Digital by 26.6% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in Gen Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Gen Digital in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GEN opened at $30.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.43. Gen Digital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.74 and a fifty-two week high of $31.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Gen Digital ( NASDAQ:GEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.48 million. Gen Digital had a return on equity of 59.38% and a net margin of 16.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gen Digital Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Gen Digital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.08%.

In other Gen Digital news, Director Nora Denzel sold 31,646 shares of Gen Digital stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $910,138.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 34,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,573.60. This trade represents a 47.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on GEN. Wall Street Zen lowered Gen Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Gen Digital from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Gen Digital in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Gen Digital from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Gen Digital Inc engages in the provision of cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers security and performance products under Norton, Avast, Avira, AVG, and CCleaner brands that provide real-time protection and maintenance for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats.

