Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 4,843 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $7,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at $561,714,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,499,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,672,451,000 after purchasing an additional 5,934,615 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,849,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,892,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321,249 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,793,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,043 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,729,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,224,000 after purchasing an additional 920,428 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $384,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 6,465 shares in the company, valued at $689,944.80. This trade represents a 35.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward B. Adams, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total transaction of $850,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,563.36. The trade was a 28.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,600 shares of company stock worth $3,362,752 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group upgraded Crown Castle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. New Street Research upgraded Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.71.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $101.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.50 and a 200-day moving average of $97.04. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.20 and a 12-month high of $120.92. The firm has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.46, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.88.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.62). Crown Castle had a negative return on equity of 164.40% and a negative net margin of 78.12%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $1.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently -39.50%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

