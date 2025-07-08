Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 39,002 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 39,002 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned about 0.21% of Rayonier worth $9,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $343,007,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Rayonier by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,372,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,031,000 after buying an additional 20,126 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Rayonier by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,107,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,101,000 after buying an additional 170,087 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rayonier by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,632,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,719,000 after buying an additional 39,332 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Rayonier by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,488,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,958,000 after buying an additional 46,956 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RYN. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Rayonier from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Rayonier from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Rayonier from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Rayonier Stock Down 1.8%

Rayonier stock opened at $22.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Rayonier Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.84 and a 12-month high of $31.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.34 and its 200 day moving average is $25.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.02.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.10). Rayonier had a net margin of 30.09% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $82.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rayonier Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.78%.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

