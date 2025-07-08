Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 113,481 Shares of Veren Inc. (NYSE:VRN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veren Inc. (NYSE:VRN – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,071,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,481 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned about 0.18% of Veren worth $7,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Veren by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,082,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,947,000 after acquiring an additional 507,176 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP increased its position in Veren by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 21,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Veren by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,099,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,353,000 after acquiring an additional 69,969 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Veren by 78.6% during the first quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,749,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530,200 shares during the period. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its position in Veren by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 3,606,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,465,000 after acquiring an additional 23,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Veren alerts:

Veren Stock Performance

Shares of VRN stock opened at $6.01 on Tuesday. Veren Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $8.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Veren Company Profile

Veren Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.