Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,103 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned 0.27% of Avnet worth $11,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avnet by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avnet by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors lifted its position in Avnet by 4.0% during the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management lifted its position in Avnet by 7.7% during the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 143,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,898,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares during the period. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its position in Avnet by 12.0% during the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $211,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 14,626 shares in the company, valued at $772,252.80. The trade was a 21.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avnet Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:AVT opened at $55.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03. Avnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.22 and a 12-month high of $59.24.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 1.43%. Avnet’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avnet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Avnet’s payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Avnet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

