Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $9.80 Million Holdings in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 242,349 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $9,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 2,937.5% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 1,729 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $94,887.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 40,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200,084.32. The trade was a 4.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Irving Tan sold 11,379 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total value of $548,354.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 605,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,178,129.39. The trade was a 1.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,353 shares of company stock valued at $657,454 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDC opened at $65.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.92 and a 200 day moving average of $52.93. Western Digital Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $80.38. The firm has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.30. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 13.33%. The company had revenue of ($1,465.00) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Western Digital Corporation will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the data storage provider to reacquire up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. Western Digital’s payout ratio is presently 7.58%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WDC shares. Mizuho cut their price target on Western Digital from $82.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday, May 1st. BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on Western Digital from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Digital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.79.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

