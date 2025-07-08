Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 62.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,135 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $12,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at $988,750,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 55,808.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 802,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $373,879,000 after buying an additional 801,414 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,776,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $841,050,000 after buying an additional 302,453 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 142.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 71,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,083,000 after acquiring an additional 238,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,590,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $752,980,000 after acquiring an additional 220,681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $575.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $570.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $585.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $530.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Moody’s from $493.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $520.73.

Moody’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCO opened at $502.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.38. Moody’s Corporation has a 1-year low of $378.71 and a 1-year high of $531.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $479.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $472.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 60.37% and a net margin of 29.15%. Equities analysts predict that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.80, for a total transaction of $181,687.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 62,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,445,682. This trade represents a 0.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moody’s Profile

(Free Report)

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.