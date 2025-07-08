Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 5,941 Shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,418 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $8,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 55,810 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,544,000 after acquiring an additional 9,485 shares in the last quarter. DSG Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. DSG Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156,644 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,347,000 after acquiring an additional 21,726 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 144.9% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 234,492 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,699,000 after acquiring an additional 138,751 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC now owns 14,354 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $6,459,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $101.70 on Tuesday. Target Corporation has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $167.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.28. The company has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.35). Target had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $24.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Target from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Target from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Target from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $145.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Target from $155.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.70.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total value of $4,328,100.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 246,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,703,849.54. The trade was a 15.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

