Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,883 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $6,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.0% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 7,851 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Simmons Bank boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 202.1% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 10,620 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 7,105 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 5.8% in the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 16,760 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,388,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Trading Down 0.4%

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $315.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $296.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $67.48 billion, a PE ratio of 67.52, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.03 and a 12 month high of $326.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (up previously from $323.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.64.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 3,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,024,065.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,123,600. This represents a 14.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 9,391 shares of company stock valued at $2,909,885 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

