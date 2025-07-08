Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 13,789 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 61.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,789 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Grand Canyon Education worth $6,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 107.8% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 20.5% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE opened at $179.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $189.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.63. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.77. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.69 and a twelve month high of $202.28.

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.06. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 21.94%. The firm had revenue of $289.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LOPE. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

