Critical Review: Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) vs. Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY)

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) and Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Dycom Industries and Vinci’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dycom Industries 4.81% 20.04% 8.22% Vinci N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Dycom Industries has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vinci has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dycom Industries $4.82 billion 1.52 $233.41 million $7.89 32.00 Vinci $78.42 billion 1.09 $5.26 billion N/A N/A

This table compares Dycom Industries and Vinci”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Vinci has higher revenue and earnings than Dycom Industries.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Dycom Industries and Vinci, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dycom Industries 0 0 7 1 3.13 Vinci 0 0 0 0 0.00

Dycom Industries currently has a consensus target price of $241.25, suggesting a potential downside of 4.44%. Given Dycom Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Dycom Industries is more favorable than Vinci.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.3% of Dycom Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Vinci shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Dycom Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Dycom Industries beats Vinci on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dycom Industries

(Get Free Report)

Dycom Industries, Inc. provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel. It also provides construction, maintenance, and installation services for telephone companies and cable multiple system operators, such as placement and splicing of copper, fiber, and coaxial cables; tower construction, lines and antenna installation, foundation and equipment pad construction, and small cell site placement for wireless carriers, as well as equipment installation and material fabrication, and site testing services; underground facility locating services comprising locating telephone, cable television, power, water, sewer, and gas lines; installation and maintenance of customer premise equipment, including digital video recorders, set top boxes, and modems for cable system operators; and construction and maintenance services for electric and gas utilities, and other customers. Dycom Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

About Vinci

(Get Free Report)

Vinci SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in concessions, energy, and construction businesses in France and internationally. The Concessions segment manages motorway concessions; operates airports; and highways, railways, and stadium. Its Energy segment provides services to the manufacturing sector, infrastructure, facilities management, and information and communication technology; and industrial and energy-related services, which includes development of renewable energy assets, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction projects in the energy sector. The Construction segment engages in designing and carrying out projects, which includes general contractor; geotechnical and structural engineering and related digital activities, as well as provision of services in nuclear engineering; proximity networks with active local companies, such as building, civil engineering, roadworks, rail works, and water works; property development, including residential and commercial properties; and management of serviced residences and property services. Vinci SA was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Nanterre, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.