Critical Contrast: Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) and EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF)

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) and EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.3% of Kosmos Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Kosmos Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kosmos Energy and EnQuest”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kosmos Energy $1.55 billion 0.62 $189.85 million ($0.03) -67.17 EnQuest $1.18 billion 0.27 $93.77 million N/A N/A

Kosmos Energy has higher revenue and earnings than EnQuest.

Risk & Volatility

Kosmos Energy has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EnQuest has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kosmos Energy and EnQuest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kosmos Energy -0.80% -0.63% -0.14% EnQuest N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Kosmos Energy and EnQuest, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kosmos Energy 0 3 3 0 2.50 EnQuest 0 0 0 0 0.00

Kosmos Energy presently has a consensus target price of $4.93, suggesting a potential upside of 144.83%. Given Kosmos Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Kosmos Energy is more favorable than EnQuest.

Summary

Kosmos Energy beats EnQuest on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It undertakes a proven basin exploration program in Equatorial Guinea and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. Kosmos Energy Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About EnQuest

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company, explores, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Golden Eagle, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, and Alba; and PM8/Seligi projects. In addition, the company is involved in the construction, ownership, and operation of an oil pipeline; and marketing and trading of crude oil, as well as in leasing activities. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

