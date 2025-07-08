Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRLBF. Cormark raised shares of Cresco Labs from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Cresco Labs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd.

Get Cresco Labs alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cresco Labs

Cresco Labs Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of OTCMKTS CRLBF opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. Cresco Labs has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $2.05. The company has a market cap of $246.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.75.

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $165.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.37 million. Cresco Labs had a negative net margin of 11.86% and a negative return on equity of 21.77%. Research analysts anticipate that Cresco Labs will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cresco Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cresco Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresco Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.